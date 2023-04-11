A 29-year-old Mason County man was sentenced to a year in the Mason County Jail and five years probation for having inappropriate sexual relations with an 8-year-old girl in 2022.
Cody Cornelius Davis accepted the plea agreement that the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office offered him earlier this year. The deal called for Davis to stand mute to charges of criminal sexual conduct, second degree (multiple variables) and that the prosecutor would then not pursue a trial charging him with criminal sexual conduct, first degree.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said that the decision was made in consultation with the mother of the victim, who spoke in court Tuesday.
“You have no idea of what you have done to your sweet niece,” she told Cody. “You were her ‘Uncle Coco.’ Now she’s afraid of everything. You have ruined her life. I don’t think she will ever be the same again.”
Hand said it was a tough decision about taking the matter to trial but in the end it was decided that the trial might be too much for the little victim.
“This is a negotiated plea and I have to follow that agreement or we’re back at square one,” 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski told Davis. “But as far as I’m concerned, there isn’t enough time for you to ever pay back what you have done to an innocent 8-year-old.”
Additionally as part of his sentence, he must register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry as well as have no contact with the victim. He was also ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Following the sentencing he was taken into custody by sheriff deputies and transported to the jail.