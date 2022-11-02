A 44-year-old man, already an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was sentenced to more time there Tuesday by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Kelsey Joe Whitehead stood mute to charges entered against him in a probation violation case. The charges arose from July 21 incident in which he was charged with fleeing a police officer, third degree, resisting and opposing a police officer and possession of stolen property.
Judge Sniegowski sentenced Whitehead to one year in jail and said he would be discharged from probation at the end of his jail sentence.
Whitehead said he pleaded no contest because of civil liability and an ongoing investigation involving him in Calhoun County. The judge accepted those reason as substantiation for his plea.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand argued that Whitehead should receive a prison sentence.
“He has 13 felony convictions already and has been to prison once. He spent 14 months there, I believe he deserves to go back there,” Hand added.
Whitehead’s attorney, Traci McCarn-Dienhart asked the court to let Whitehead go with no jail time so he could be free to finish up his business in Calhoun County.