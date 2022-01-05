Nicholas Lee-Scott Michels was sentenced to jail time and probation on a weapons charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Michels was sentenced 93 days in jail on a charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license, with credit for three days already served. On the charge of carrying a concealed weapon on his person he was given a concurrent sentence of one year probation with three days in jail, and given credit for three days served.
Charges of operating a vehicle without insurance and carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed. He was ordered to pay $708 in fines, costs and other court fees.
The court noted that Michels had no prior criminal record.