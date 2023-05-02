A 29-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to three concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of the Corrections Tuesday before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Devin William Hawkins was sentenced to two terms of 7-30 years on two charges of manufacturing/delivering methamphetamines. He was sentenced to a third concurrent term of the 28 months to 7 years on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. A charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony was dismissed upon his guilty plea to the other charges.
He was arrested by Mason County Sheriff deputies on Dec. 17, 2022.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that the plea and sentence agreement was made before she knew about prior felony convictions he had in Florida.
“Things would have looked different on the agreement had I known,” Hand added.
According to online records of the Florida Department of Corrections Hawkins was convicted in in Washington County, Florida, for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine from an offense in August 2019 and a count of possession of methamphetamine from an offense on June 2020. He was sentenced to one year and one day on Jan. 7, 2021. He was in custody from Feb. 2, 2021 through Sept. 24, 2021.
The offense dates for the crimes in Michigan were Nov. 10, 2022 and Dec. 17, 2022.