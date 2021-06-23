A Ludington man who was arrested last year for possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of Foster Elementary School has been sentenced to prison by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Dale Skylar Simerson, 42, received three concurrent prison terms in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to charges on May 6.
One of the charges was being a habitual offender, second-offense notice.
Because he entered that plea, it elevated the maximum penalty of the other offenses by one and one-half times.
On the charge of being in possession of methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of school or library property, he was sentenced to 18 months to 30 years in prison.
On the charge of assaulting/resisting police officer he was sentenced to 18 months to three years.
He was given a sentence of 15 months to seven years on a probation violation which charged him with failing to register with the sate’s Sex Offender Registry.
That charge had a second-offense notice.
He was arrested on Oct. 31, 2020 after he allegedly attempted to elude Ludington City Police, according to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink.
Police found him in possession of syringes that had been dumped out in front of police, but he admitted they contained meth.
Police also found other drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
Kreinbrink said she believes that he has trouble conforming to the laws of society and that he was a danger to society.
She said she also had concerns about his prior criminal record, noting he had five felony convictions already.
His defense attorney Ashley Siegel asked the court to follow the plea agreement.
Simerson told the court, via Polycom from the Mason County Jail, that being arrested “saved his life.”
“Meth got ahold of my life,” Simerson said. “The day I was arrested I freaked out and ran from the cops. If I hadn’t been arrested I’m not sure I’d be (sober) now.”
He said he intends to continue to pursue counseling and maintain sobriety.