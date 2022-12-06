A man was sentenced to time in prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday morning before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Zarquinton Salvron Quinn, 22, was sentenced to 19 months to 15 years with the MDOC, and he received credit for 153 days served in jail. He also is to pay $198 in fines and costs.
Quinn’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, asked that her client be placed within the SAI Boot Camp program.
“Mr. Quinn is 22-years-old. We’re not asking for (a sentence under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act). We understand that we could be advocating under that,” Dinehart said. “In light of the circumstances, this is Mr. Quinn’s first time going to prison, and knowing that he qualifies for the SAI Boot Camp program, I believe it would be a good program for him.”
Dinehart said the boot camp program would be good for Quinn to prove to himself and others that he can do better.
Quinn also spoke to the court about his sentence.
“It’s something I don’t want to be used to,” he told the court. “My journey of my family has taken that path. I’m the only one besides my dad that is staying with that last name of Quinn.
“I’ll do what I can to get back home as soon as possible. I agree upon my punishment.”
Sniegowski said in rendering her sentence that she did not have any issues with Quinn participating in the SAI Boot Camp program.