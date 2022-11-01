A 27-yer-old man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to five felonies Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Enrice Morin was sentenced to 4 to 20 years in prison for operating with a high blood alcohol content (“super drunk”) in connection with an April 16 incident on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. At the time of his arrest by Mason County Sheriff deputies, Morin’s BAC was 0.171. In Michigan any BAC of 0.08 or greater is considered legally drunk.
He was given a concurrent term of 5 to 15 years in prison for fleeing a police office in the third degree. Additionally he was given three terms of 46 months to 15 years for three charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. These charges all stem from the April 16 incident.
Although these prison terms run concurrent, Judge Susan Sniegowski pointed out to Morin that these terms would run consecutive to any term the Michigan Department of Corrections may sentence him to for violating his parole.
According to the state’s offender tracking system, Morin was on parole until March 26, 2023. He had previously been sentenced to prison time on a charge of a prisoner possessing a weapon from an incident in Chippewa County.
In offering her sentencing comments before the judge rendered her sentence, Mason County Assistant Chief Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court she though Morin was a person who was “well deserving” of a prison term.
“He put not only the police but a lot of other people in danger that day,” Hand said. “And then he added insult to injury by then fighting with the police.”
Morin was ordered to pay $12,250 to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in restitution and another $598 in fines, costs and other court fees.