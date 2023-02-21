A man was sentenced to a prison term for a guilty plea of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a count of delivery/manufacturing a schedule 1, 2 and 3 controlled substance Tuesday by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Sniegowski sentenced Austin William Buchholz, 27, to 40 months to 30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections with credit for 83 days served with the sentences to be served concurrently for each charge. He also most pay fines and costs in the amount of $198.
Buchholz said he wanted to complete drug rehabilitation and avoid time in prison.
“I feel that counseling and a rehabilitation would be good,” Buchholz said. “Everyone that’s been through (the Adult Team Challenge) has ended up doing good with themselves. I’d like to have the opportunity to do great for myself instead of going to prison and being surrounded by people who aren’t trying to do good for themselves.”
Sniegowski, though, said Buchholz had an opportunity between the time of his arraignment on Nov. 10, 2020 and the date of his guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022, to seek treatment.
“This offense arose in July 2020. This report does not indicate that you sought treatment since July of 2020,” she said. “And we are now setting in February of 2023. You’ve had lots of opportunities to get treatment. You’ve only got 83 days of jail credit in that period of over two years time.
“I find that request to be very hollow.”
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said Buchholz didn’t take full responsibility in the pre-sentencing report although he pleaded guilty.
“Basically, he continues to indicate that he was just a user which is not supported by the facts or the plea in this case,” Hand said.
Buchholz’s attorney, Al Swanson Jr., said Buchholz acknowledges his drug use problem, and he was accepted to the Adult Team Challenge Program for helping with stopping his drug abuse.
“He’s hoping to get the opportunity (to complete the program),” Swanson said prior to sentencing.