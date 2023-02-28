A man was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison in two different case files Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington for delivery/manufacturing methamphetamines.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Tommie Lee Green, 48, was sentenced to the prison term with credit for 312 days served. He was also served to a concurrent term of 12 months in jail. In both files, he received credit for time served. Green must also pay $198 in fines and costs plus $630 in restitution to the Sheriff’s State Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT).
Green, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine on Jan. 6. A third count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine/ecstacy was dismissed. In a second case, he pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy.
Both attorneys — Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand and defense attorney Tracie Dinehart — said Green’s co-defendant, Stephanie Wheeler, was the main actor in crime.
“Miss Wheeler… was in fact the person that was making the arrangements with the undercover informant in this case,” Hand said. “The defendant was an active participant.”
“Mr. Green is no stranger to this court. He was not the principal (person) in this matter, he was an active participant,” Dinehart said. “
Wheeler was sentenced on Sept. 6 to 4-20 years in prison in September 2022. The pair were arrested by SSCENT on Feb. 14, 2022.