A man was sentenced to a prison term during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court a drug possession charge and resisting a police officer in Ludington.
David Lawrence Gibson, 54, was sentenced to 2-20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for a no contest plea of possession of methamphetamine. A concurrent sentence of 2-15 years in prison for no contest pleas for a count of assault/resist/obstruct an officer causing injury and a count of assault/resist/obstruct an officer.
Gibson was given credit for 350 days of jail for time served.
A felony count of uttering and publishing a state warrant was dismissed.
The charges were from an incident that took place Aug. 3, 2021, and was investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.