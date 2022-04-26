A man currently serving time in prison was given a concurrent sentence Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Ryan Steven Brock, 41, is currently serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections at the Central Michigan Facility in St. Louis.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 22 months to 20 years on a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy. A like charge of possession of methamphetamines and two charges of possession of drugs less than 25 grams were dismissed at the time of his sentencing Tuesday. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and costs.
Brock is currently serving time on five different sentences from Ottawa and Muskegon counties. Two terms are on drug charges, the rest are property crimes and uttering and publishing. Prior to these terms he served time on other property crimes. He had been released from prison on Oct. 19, 2020, and arrested on the drug charges in Mason County on May 7, 2021, by the Michigan State Police.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink noted that Brock had an extensive criminal history but did say that he cooperated with police who did a search of his vehicle the night that he was pulled over. It was then that police found the pills that he was illegally in possession of.
Defense attorney Al Swanson added that his client had acknowledged what he did wrong and had apologized for his actions.
Judge Sniegowski told Brock, after she had rendered her sentence, that she hoped he took advantage of the programs offered to him while he was in prison.