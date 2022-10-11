A man was sentenced to 3 to 30 years in prison to conclude a plea-and-sentencing agreement for three files — all of which were related to drug charges
Devehance Joqui Walker, 27, was given time with the Michigan Department of Corrections in each of the three files, the longest term given was 3 to 30 years with the shortest being 3 to 20 years by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
She also ordered that Walker pay $198 in fines and costs. He received credit for time served in jail at various lengths from 126 to 156 days, but could not receive credit for eight days served in prison from a case in Manistee County. His attorney, Tracie Dinehart, indicated Walker was transferred to the MDOC last week following sentencing in Manistee County.
In 19th Circuit Court in Manistee, Walker was sentenced to 1 year and 5 months to 4 years concurrently for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and possession of ammunition by a felon. He began serving his prison term at Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson.
The sentences were given concurrently in the three files in Mason County.
In one file, Walker pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A count of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic was dismissed.
In a second file, Walker pleaded guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine. He received 3 to 20 years in prison for this file and the first one.
In the third file, he pleaded guilty to a count of delivery/manufacturing cocaine, heroin or another narcotic. He received 3 to 30 years for this charge, but all of the charges will be served concurrently.
Three other files were dismissed. One contained two felony counts of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic. The second contained possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy. The third file was regarding possession of methamphetamine.
Sniegowski noted that many of the charges took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walker was not in the jail because of concerns regarding the disease at the Mason County Jail.