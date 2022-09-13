A man who had a conviction in 2015 and then overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals was sentenced to 7-15 years in prison on a lesser charge Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
But if the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board decides he has served enough time over the minimum time, he could feasibly be a free man.
In sentencing Benjamin Michael Bentz, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski gave him credit for the time he has served already, which is 2,867 days. That amounts to 7.85 years.
Bentz pleaded no contest in June to a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, in a plea deal, after the Michigan Court of Appeals had ordered a new trial for February in a case involving him.
Bentz was convicted by a jury in July 2015 of four counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, with a person 13-year-old and younger when Bentz was 17 or older. He was also convicted at that time to a count of criminal sexual conduct, second degree, with a person 13-year-old and younger when Bentz was 17 and older.
Bentz began serving consecutive terms of 25-75 years in prison on the four counts of first-degree CSC and 7-15 years in prison for the single count of second-degree CSC on July 14, 2015. He is currently incarcerated at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights through the Michigan Department of Corrections.
He appealed first to the Court of Appeals saying that he had ineffective counsel, but that was denied. He appealed again, saying an expert witness made a plain error. The Michigan Supreme Court asked the Court of Appeals to rule on the plain error. The appeals court reversed the conviction and sent it back to circuit court, leading to the plea in June.
The plea called for the state to dismiss counts one through five if he would plead to the charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.
The agreement also calls for Bentz register as a sex offender, receive credit for time served both with the MDOC and in jail, no contact with the victim and GPS and/or electronic monitoring.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink read letters from both the victim in the matter and her mother. They were also present in the court room Tuesday.
The victim said she didn’t know if she would ever get over what he had done to her. The abuse.
“He threatened to kill me,” the letter said.
She said she still has nightmares and is now in the foster care system. She has changed her name and has a different address.
“But I’m still afraid,” the letter said. “I’m afraid he’s going to make his threat (to kill her) come true.”
Her foster mother said that the adoption of the victim had finally gone through in 2018.
“We love her so much,” the letter said. “But worry so much about her. I don’t think she’s ever going to get over this. The anguish, the tears, the fear. I would say at some times she has been close to being suicidal over the hell he put her through.”
Judge Sniegowski said that putting everyone involved in the incident through a jury trial would have been counterproductive.