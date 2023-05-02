The third man charged in Feb. 1, 2002 break-in at the former Camp Sauble prison camp in Free Soil Township was sentenced to prison time Tuesday before 51st Circuit Judge Susan K. Sniegowki.
Michael Charles Honderd, 40, was sentenced to two concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections of 18 months to 20 years for breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny.
His terms will run concurrently with the prison sentence he is currently serving after being sentenced Nov. 23, 2022 in Osceola County for possession of burglary tools, also in connection with the Camp Sauble case.
A charge of habitual offender, third offense, in both cases was figured in to determine his sentence.
He is currently serving a term of one year, one day to seven years and six months. He appeared from an MDOC facility where he is serving that time Tuesday via ZOOM.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand reminded the court of a letter she read aloud to the court recently when one of Honderd’s co-defandant’s, Mark Brown, was sentenced.
The letter was from Free Soil Township Supervisor Greg Surma who spoke about how the crime affected the community. Surma said that people had felt insecure now and scared.
“This community is used to leaving doors open and items sitting out in their yards. They don’t feel that way any more and that is sad,” he added.
The break-in also affected the FreeSoil-Meade Township Fire Department because it used the former prison camp as a site for the “Haunted Prison” every October to raise money for the fire department and other local departments. The men also stole some of the equipment that is used in that event.
Hondred apologized to the court.
“I apologize for the decisions I made that night,” he said. “This kind of activity is not something a 40-year-old ought to be involved in, and I should have known better.”
Judge Sniegowski also added that he is responsible, along with his co-defandants, to pay back $5,150 in restitution.