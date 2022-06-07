A 58-year-old man already serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections, was sentenced to another concurrent term Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Robert Wellman pleaded guilty and was sentenced on a charge of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $1,000. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was given credit for 48 days already served. A like charge and a charge of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, were dismissed upon his entry of a plea.
He was charged following an investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office after an incident on May 13, 2017, in the Village of Fountain.
The judge ordered that the amount of restitution be held open for 30 days. Before then an itemized list must be presented to defense attorney Becky Lederer.
Wellman was currently serving prison time on charges of third and fourth degree arson. He pleaded guilty to those charges in Mecosta County court. He was given 366 days to 15 years on the third degree arson charge and 28 months to 7 years 6 months on the fourth degree arson charges.
Previously he served time for charges of attempting to falsely report a felony, two counts of burning other real property, larceny in a building, attempted uttering and publishing, and larceny from a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in various court systems including Mecosta, Kent and Newaygo.