A man was sentenced to probation along with fines and costs for aggravated stalking after a hearing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Paul Alan Shively, 46, was sentenced to five years probation to the charge by Judge Susan Sniegowski. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 3.
He was also sentenced to pay $658 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in oversight fees and has a suspended term of nine months in jail. Shively also must not contact the victim or be within 500 feet of their home, workplace or school.
Sniegowski said, as a part of the sentence, is not to contact the victim.
The victim spoke to the court before the sentence was rendered. She said she was dated and engaged at one time with Shively for 27 months, but the relationship devolved into three personal protection orders — one by Shively against the victim and two by the victim against Shively.
“He broke every single one of them,” the victim said of the PPOs, adding with one of them, “He stalked me, intimidated me and disparaged me until I gave in.”
The victim said that she didn’t think charges against Shively would be what it took to split the pair.
“He threatened my life, my family’s life,” the victim said. “Even when things were good, he found a way to scare me into thinking something bad was going to happen if I tried to get out…
“All I want is out. All I want is out. I want my life back. I want to feel safe,” she said later. “I live in this county. I raise my daughter in this county. We deserve to feel safe.”
Shively’s attorney, Patrick Dougherty, said his client wants to be left alone, too.
“He is a gentleman that lives with his ex-wife in Manistee. He works hard long hours and comes home,” Dougherty said before the sentenced rendered. “He admitted his guilt. He chose to violate a personal protection order of the court, and he should not have done that. He was wrong.
“He does not wish to have any contact with (the victim), and does not want to have contact with her.”
Before receiving the sentence, Shively said he wants to move on with his life.
“I just want to work and stay away from her as far as I can,” he said.