A man was sentenced to probation, time served in the county jail and fines and costs Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court for the theft of a smoker.
Alvonya Martel Brown, 25, was given the sentence by Judge Susan Sniegowski after he and Devonta Gene Young and Garth Lemere Jr. stole a Lone Star smoker grill from he 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township with a value of $5,200 on Oct. 18, 2022. Young and Lemere both entered guilty pleas in their respective cases and will be sentenced in March.
Brown pleaded guilty to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 on Dec. 6, 2022.
Brown was sentenced to three years probation, nine months in jail at the court’s discretion with 50 days up front and credit for 50 days served. Brown also must pay $658 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month monitoring fee.