Stephen Allan Lange, charged with aggravated stalking, domestic violence and being a habitual offender, second offense, was sentenced to concurrent terms of jail and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Lange was sentenced to five years probation and 120 days in jail, with credit given for 120 days already served, by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink told the court that the victim was very fearful of Lange.
“Although she’s not here today to address the court, she has expressed to my office that she is very fearful of him,” she said.
Kreinbrink said that despite a personal protection order against Lange he had violated it on three different occasions.
As part of Lange’s sentence the judge included a no contact order, which means Lange can not be within 500 of her home or her person, and that he can’t contact the victim in any way.
Lange was ordered to pay $648 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.