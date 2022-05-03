A local man was sentenced to probation, time served and fines and costs Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Thayne David Patterson was sentenced to two years of probation by Sniegowski. He also received 62 days in jail with credit for 62 days. He must also pay $598 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in monitoring fees.
Patterson pleaded guilty on March 2 to a single felony charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The initial incident took place Oct. 1, 2021.
• Sara Rose Aguilar pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 12, to a count of possession of methamphetamine. She will be sentenced on May 31.