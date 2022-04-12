A man was given a delayed sentenced of 11 months in jail after pleading guilty previously to a charge of assaulting/resisting a police officer.
The incident, which began as a loud music complaint, escalated, ending up with Oquist’s arrest.
His sentence was delayed for 11 months, with a review hearing scheduled in 10 months on Feb. 14, 2023. It will be at that hearing when it is determined if he will be placed on more probation. During the next 11 months, he is not to consume or possess alcohol, and he will be subject to random alcohol use testing, as determined by his probation agent.
Oquist, who suffers from a number of medical conditions, has no prior felony convictions but does have five misdemeanor convictions.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand called Oquist’s behavior that night “quite uncalled for.”
Oquist’s attorney, Andy Lapres, said he didn’t feel added probation was fair to his client, nor did he think random alcohol testing was necessary.
“I don’t think that alcohol played a factor in the events that night,” Lapres said.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski disagreed with him saying that alcohol did play a part in the events that night.
The judge ordered him to pay $458 in fine, costs and other court fees.