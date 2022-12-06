A man was sentenced to probation for resisting an officer in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Jeffrey J Medina, 26, was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for the two days served in jail and $458 in fines and costs with a $30 per month monitoring fee.
Medina’s attorney, Karri Russell, said her client accepted full responsibility when he met with the probation and parole office to work on a pre-sentencing interview.
“This (incident) is out of character for him, and noted in the PSI,” Russell said. “As a matter of fact, he’s been great, communicative, compliant with his bond. I have no doubt he will be compliant with his probation as well.”
Sniegowski noted that Medina had a clean record of no juvenile offenses, misdemeanors or felonies.
“Having this on your record… will definitely have repercussions for you. As long as you don’t have anything else on your record, you may be eligible for a set-aside of conviction once those timelines run,” Sniegowski said.
She said the officers were trying to look out for his safety and their safety in the incident.
“I do think this was a very unusual situational response,” she said. “Police officers don’t just arbitrarily give commands. They do it for a reason. They need people to follow those commands. This is a situation that could have gone very bad, very quickly had they not gotten you out of that situation.”