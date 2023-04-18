One of three defendants charged in Mason County with the Feb. 1, 2022 entry into the former Camp Sauble Prison Camp in Free Soil Township, was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Mark Earl Brown, 54, was sentenced to three years probation and conditional jail time for his part, along with two others, in the entry into the former prison camp and theft of equipment used by the Free Soil-Mead Fire Department for the annual “Haunted Prison.”
Brown previously stood mute to two charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny for his part.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that she received a letter from Free Soil Township Supervisor Greg Surma that stated the community had lost its sense of security in all of this, and they need to get it back.
Hand said the letter went on to say that people in Free Soil were used to leaving items sitting outside and not always locking their doors because it was a safe community,
“People feel less secure now,” Surma stated in his letter. “It’s sad.”
Brown’s attorney, John Danian, told the court that Mark got “caught up” in the situation. But he did admit that his client drove the other defandants to site.
“But we are asking the court for no up front jail time,” Danian said.
Brown addressed the court as well.
“I did get caught up in this,” Brown said. “The way it was presented to me is not what happened.”
Brown said that he didn’t wanna go back to jail.
“I’m too old for this,” he added. “I just want to get this behind me and just settle down with my finance, be close to my family and work a good job.
“If I’m in jail I can’t keep paying on my resistution that I owe,” Brown said. “I got a job offer on the way over here today for a welding job at $20 per hour but I didn’t want to take it, not knowing what was going to happen here. I’d like to take it, it’s close to home and is good money.
“I ask for the court’s mercy for this,” Brown added.
In rendering her sentence Judge Susan Sniegowski said she thought it was important that Brown be able to pay the restitution doing his part to make Free Soil whole again.
“This is about bringing a community back together again and giving them their sense of security,” the judge said.
Judge Sniegowski told Brown as long as he followed the rules of probation and made his payments she would hold on rendering a jail term. The term would be 12 moths in jail with credit for five days served.
Brown was ordered to pay $5,876 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.
Previously, in March, Jason Larry Jansma was sentenced to jail time, probation and paying $5,686 in fines and costs including $5,150 in restitution. The final of the trio, Michael Charles Honderd will be sentenced May 2 in relation to the break-in after entered guilty pleas to two counts of breaking and entering with intent.