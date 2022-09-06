A 30-year-old Branch man was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to time in the Mason County Jail and probation for shooting his neighbor’s pet cat last spring.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski was sentenced to 12 months probation and two days in jail, and was given credit for time served, on a charge of killing/torturing animals, second degree. He had previously stood mute to that charge. Additionally a charge of reckless use of a firearm was dismissed.
The pet’s owner was in the court room Tuesday and Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand read a statement from her to the court.
“I lost a huge part of my heart on that day, March 15. Willow was my constant companion, and then, after my son was born the two became inseparable. I’ll never be able to snuggle with her again or sit with her in my lap,” Hand read. “She’s not there waiting for me when I come home. My son still asks me where Willow is. He doesn’t understand. We’re lost without her.”
Willow’s owner also explained that she was an inside and outside kitty, so it was not unusual for her to be outside on a nice day. She happened to be sitting on a fence when she was shot.
“It amazes me that the law views animals as property,” Hand said. “They are family and it seems Mr. Jablonski doesn’t get that.”
Hand said that the cat didn’t die right away and that Jablonski had put it in the trunk of his car to go take it and dump it in the river. He took actions to cover up what he did Hand said. He knew what he’d done was wrong, and he didn’t want to get in trouble.
“Probation is not enough for him,” Hand said.
Al Swanson, Jablonski’s attorney, had asked the court for no jail time.
“He didn’t deny to the police that he had shot the cat,” Swanson said. “He said he didn’t realize that it was his neighbor’s cat. He thought it was a stray.”
Before rendering her sentence, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said this was a tough situation to be in.
“The court does view animals as property,” she said. “It’s hard to understand why they limit what we can do. I think this crime definitely deserves jail time but with the guidelines the way they are our hands are pretty much tied.
“People’s pets are part of the family,” the judge said. “I hope you understand that now Mr. Jablonski. I can’t imagine the pain and suffering you have put these people through.”
The amount of restitution was reserved for one month and Jablonski was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and pay other court fees of $688.