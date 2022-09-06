A man charged with assault and home invasion told the court Tuesday he did it all to be able to see his son.
Hunter Joseph Chance was sentenced to three years probation and one year in jail on a charge of home invasion, third degree, and concurrent terms of 93 days for each of the two counts of assault and battery. A charge of home invasion, first degree, was dismissed upon his plea of guilty to the other charges. He was sentenced before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
“I did all this just so I could go and see my son,” Chance told the court. “It hurt me as a dad not to be able to see him. That’s what the whole intention was when I headed over to my wife’s house. We now have twins on the way, and I know she is struggling.”
He was additionally ordered to pay $698 in fines, costs and other court fees. The judge said she would allow telephone calls but no in-person contact between Chance and his wife because of the minor children.