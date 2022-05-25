Stephen John Silvers was sentenced to probation and jail time on a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Silvers was arrested in August 2020 by Scottville Police.
“I would ask the court to follow the recommendation of the probation/parole department,” Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said. “He has no criminal record and was found with less than a gram of drugs when he was arrested.”
“I think the recommendation is fair and appropriate,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said.
She sentenced him to three days in jail, with credit for time served, and 18 months probation. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and court costs as well as $30 per month monitoring fee to probation parole while he is on probation.