A Tennessee man who faced charges following a serious injury crash last fall was sentenced to probation and jail time Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Bryan Lewis Bruner, 36, was sentenced to two years probation and six months in jail, with credit for 17 days already served. The final amount of restitution is reserved for 90 days. One figure mentioned in court Tuesday was around $6,000 for lost wages the victim incurred during his recovery period.
Injured was a 49-year-old Ludington man who is still recovering from his serious injuries. The victim sustained several broken bones and blood clots among other injuries following the Sept.17, 2022, accident.
Bruner pleaded guilty in November 2022 to operating while impaired by alcohol causing serious injury. A charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment was dismissed at his sentencing Tuesday.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that Bruner’s blood alcohol content was 0.256 at the time of the accident.
Bruner apologized to the court Tuesday and said he was ready to take responsibility for his actions.
“I feel bad for all the suffering I’ve caused,” Bruner said. “It was selfish and reckless what I did.”
The accident occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township. The 2005 Honda motorcycle, which the victim was driving, was rear-ended by Bruner’s 2019 Hyunadi Accent. Bruner did not stop at the scene but he was found in his vehicle on South Pere Marquette Highway by a first responder who was on his way to the accident scene. The car was disabled and in the lane of traffic.