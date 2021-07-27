A current inmate in the Mason County Jail was sentenced to probation and credit for the time he has already served in jail for absconding from his bond.
Howard David Larson was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and 364 days in jail on the charge. Additionally he pleaded no contest to a 79th District Court file that was tied to the absconding charge.
That charge was assault and battery.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski handled the district court file because Judge John Middlebrook had recused himself from the case.
That incident occurred on Aug. 20 in Victory Township when Larson reportedly punched a woman in the face.
He was ordered to pay $125 in that case.
In the circuit court case the judge ordered Larson to pay $638 in fines, costs and other court fees.