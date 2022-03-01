A man that brought drugs out of the area into Mason County to be distributed was sentenced to serve at least 8 years and 4 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections with a maximum of 30 years Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Garrett Norman Grigg, 25, received a sentence by Judge Susan Sniegowski for pleading guilty to three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and a count of delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine.
As Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand and Grigg’s defense attorney, Tracie Dinehart, reviewed the pre-sentencing report, they argued their respective side of the scenario in the delivery of drugs.
“He came to the Ludington area and then began staying in a hotel room with his then-girlfriend, Amber Sanders. Amber Sanders indicated that she allowed him to stay with her, and that (Grigg) asked to take several trips to the Bay City area… She realized that the defendant was going to the Bay City to pick up drugs in order to bring them back to here to the Ludington area.”
Sanders pleaded guilty to a single count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine in February 2021, and she was sentenced to two years of probation in April 2021. Hand said Grigg was the leader of the incident.
“He was the one procuring the drugs, and he was the one distributing them,” she said.
Dinehart argued that Sanders wasn’t forced to drive Grigg nor was he the so-called leader across the state, but Sniegowski sided with Hand.
“In looking at all the circumstances here, in the pre-sentencing report, it was Grigg was the one that was setting up the trips across the state to get the drugs and bring them back here,” Sniegowski said. “That does put him in position of being a leader in that situation.”
Grigg was out of prison on probation from a charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree at the time of the offense, Hand said.
Grigg is already serving a sentence at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee on a charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct third degree (person 13 through 15). That case was in Genesee County, and he was sentenced to a year and 6 months to 5 years on June 24, 2020.
Dinehart sought credit for extended time served in this case because he went to Genesee County to face the charges there after being released from the Mason County Jail.
“He was arrested on May 7, 2020, and according to this, bonded out on May 9, 2020,” she said. “At which point he was taken directly to Genesee County where he was serving time on an alleged probation violation related directly to this charge. And ultimately, in June of 2020, entered into MDOC where has sat since that day.
“He has been incarcerated for upward of 19 months on these particular charges.”
Because time served in prison can’t be used as credit, Dinehart asked the court to sentence on the lower end because of the time in prison.
“I’m not trying to minimize Mr. Grigg’s behavior,” she said. “I’m asking the court to look at the situation as a whole.”
Dinehart said when Grigg was arraigned on a previous file in the case, COVID-19 halted transportation from Genesee County to Mason County. On the current file in the case, the pandemic limited transportation from MDOC.
“There were a lot of moving parts at that time,” she said.
Grigg said he is making changes since he started his incarceration.
“I made a lot of impulsive and irrational decisions under the influence of these drugs,” he said. “I’m not trying to minimize, justify or make any excuses. The things that I did were wrong, and I take full responsibility and accountability.
“I’ve been addressing and actively seeking help… I’m not claiming to be reformed or that I’ve got it all figured out, because I don’t. I have made real efforts of progress.”
On the trio of counts of resisting and obstructing an officer with a second offense notice, Sniegowski sentenced Grigg to concurrent 24-30 months with credit for three days served, $198 in fines and costs. Grigg was sentenced to a concurrent term of 100 months to 30 years in prison with credit for three days and $68 in court costs.