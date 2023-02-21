A man was sentenced to time served in jail and fines and costs for his guilty plea in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Anthony Lee Sawyer to 316 days in jail with credit for 316 days served and $666 in fines and costs. Sawyer pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 29, 2022.
“I recognize that I made a mistake, and I will continue to work with (Community Mental Health) to make sure it never happens again,” Sawyer said when asked if he had something to say by Sniegowski.
Sawyer also had a probation violation matter to be decided on Feb. 28.
Sawyer was released on a personal recognizance bond but with electronic monitoring. Sniegowski ordered Sawyer to continue his mental health treatment.
“There’s definitely a need for mental health treatment in this case for you Mr. Sawyer,” Sniegowski said before giving her sentence.