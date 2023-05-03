One of three defendants charged with taking a smoker from the 10 Spot last fall was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Garth Allen Lemere, 24, was sentenced to 124 days in jail and was given credit for 124 days already served. He was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000. The grill was valued at $5,200. He previously pleaded guilty to one of those counts and the other count was dismissed.
He, along with two others, charged in the incident were accused of taking the Lone Star smoker grill from the 10 Spot, located in the 5700 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, on Oct. 18, 2022. The theft was reported at 6 a.m. to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Following a joint investigation that day by the sheriff’s office and troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police the three were arrested at 7:17 p.m. the same night in the 1100 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township. They were all lodged in the Mason County Jail at the time of their arrest.
Lemere told the court Tuesday that he guessed he was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski had an answer for that.
“You’re old enough to make your own decisions and that’s not an excuse,” she said. “You could have told your friends you didn’t want to be involved in that and walked away, but you didn’t.
“You need to find a job and sustain it and learn to be responsible,” she added.
He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees.