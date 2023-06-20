Patrick Michael Miller, 59, was sentenced to time served on two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer in 51st Circuit Court.
The charges are from a May 10, 2022, incident and subsequent arrest by the Ludington Police Department.
Miller previously received an order from Judge Jeffrey Nellis to be monitored by West Michigan Community Mental Health, according to Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand.
Hand told Judge Susan Sniegowski on Tuesday that probation was initially recommended, but she added that the court order from Nellis is still in effect “to make sure (Miller’s) mental health does not decline.” Hand said the concerns that led to the probation recommendation are being addressed by the order.
Defense attorney Kari Russel agreed, and said her client is “diligently” working with Community Mental Health, and that CMH “maintains regular contact” with her. She also said Miller’s parents, who were in attendance in the courtroom, live in the same complex as their son, and will offer support for him.
“I think that the plea agreement of time served with no probation is appropriate here,” Russell said.
Miller was sentenced to 191 days in jail with credit for 191 days already served. Probation was not part of the sentencing as Sniegowski said she’s satisfied that the matter is being handled by the probate court.
Sniegowski said it’s “clearly demonstrated” in the police report that mental health was a factor in the initial incident, but she believes jail time was warranted.
“The significance of the incident, the jail time and the formal criminal process is very justified by what happened that day. But where we go from here is really a mental health concern,” Sniegowski said.
Miller was also offered to pay state costs, court costs and fines.