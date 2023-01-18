A man who was found guilty at a jury trial in 51st Circuit Court was sentenced Tuesday on those crimes before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 45, was found guilty of one count of police officer-assaulting/resisting/obstructing. He was also found guilty to driving with a suspended license.
The jury acquitted Babcock of a second count of resisting and opposing a police officer. A charge of operating a motor vehicle without insurance was dismissed.
On the resisting charge, he was sentenced to jail for 12 months and was given credit for 330 days already served. On the misdemeanor charge he was also sentenced to time already served which was 93 days. The terms were concurrent.
He was ordered to pay $848 in fines, costs and other court fees.
It was noted that he has other court cases pending. One case is in 51st Circuit Court where it is alleged Babcock possessed methamphetamine from a May 22, 2022, incident, according to online records.