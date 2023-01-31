The Ludington man who was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in connection with the death of his infant son will wait one more week to learn his punishment.
Craig David Overla knows that he faces 25 to 70 years in prison in connection with the death of 10-week-old Mavrick. However, due to a delay in his defense attorney receiving the pre-sentence investigation report in time, he will wait until Feb. 9 before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski hands down the sentence.
Defense attorney Al Swanson told the court Tuesday that he did not receive the report until Monday. Under the law, defense attorneys are to have that report in their hands no later than two business days ahead of their client’s sentencing hearing.
The judge told the court the reports were mailed out on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Swanson, whose office is in Muskegon, should have had the report well before Monday.
“But I’m bound by the law,” Judge Sniegowski said. “Therefore we will set a new date for the hearing.”
Overla pleaded no contest to lessor charges in December. Those charges were child abuse in the first degree charge and he also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, third offense. Charges of homicide, open murder, statutory short form, and homicide, felony murder, will both be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand addressed the court before Overla entered his pleas and told the court that she had been in contact withe the victim’s mother about the plan to let Overla plead guilty to lesser charges.