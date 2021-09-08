A Ludington man must pay back Cottage Works more than $2,000 that he embezzled during his time as an employee at the Ludington business.
Justin Scott Gannon, 27, was sentenced to concurrent one-year probation terms on charges of illegal use of a transaction device and embezzlement by an agent or trustee, more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. He must pay back the exact amount of $2,564 in restitution to Cottage Works.
“It’s not in the statute to sentence you to jail because I would,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Gannon in rendering her sentence Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
“You took advantage of people that were trying to help you,” the judge continued. “They were giving you a chance to earn an honest living, and you do this to them. They trusted you with a company credit card, and you abused that trust.
“You don’t bite the hand that feeds you, Mr. Gannon.”
Sniegowski sternly warned Gannon that if he violated the terms of his probation, he would serve jail time.
Gannon’s attorney Cory Rickett told the court that his client was trying to make changes in his life in a positive manner.
Gannon was also ordered to pay $30 per month supervision fee and $250 in fines, costs and other court fees.