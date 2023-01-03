David Cameron McKendrick received jail time for pleading guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
He was sentenced to 10 months in jail and was given credit for 165 days already served.
McKendrick addressed the court Tuesday saying that he was sorry that it was because of him that “we all had to be here today.”
“I am truly sorry,” he said. “And I’m hoping after I serve my time, I hope to be able to get the proper training to be a counselor because I had first-hand experience, I think I could help.”
He was ordered to pay $598 fines, costs and other court fees.