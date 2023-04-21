A Ludington man who was accused of home invasion and resisting an officer was found incompetent to stand trial by Judge John Middlebrook in 79th District Court on Wednesday.
Jared Michael Chrysler, 32, was found incompetent to stand trial from a Jan. 30 incident in Hamlin Township. According to a release at the time, Chrysler allegedly tried to gain access to a residence in the 6600 block of West Dewey Road.
He was arraigned on a felony count of attempted first degree home invasion, a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense on Feb. 2.
The before the alleged incident, Chrysler was acquitted in a jury trial for a single felony count of malicious destruction of police property from an incident that took place in July 2021.