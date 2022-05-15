A Manistee man was arraigned twice in less than a month on two separate alleged incidences of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine in 79th District Court.
Travis John Gajweski, 464 W. Hoague Road, was arraigned from an incident that took place on March 26. He posted a $5,000, 10 percent bond, or $500, on May 3 on that charge.
Five days later, on May 8, he was arraigned on another charge of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine. He also was arraigned on a felony count of felony firearm and a felony count of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
The incident allegedly took place on the same day he posted bond in the first incident, May 3, according to court files. Both incidents were investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
This time, bond was set at $100,000 cash surety.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News that deputies allegedly recovered “several grams of suspected meth and a loaded .223 AR rifle.”
A probable cause conference from the first case was adjourned for this Wednesday. A probable cause conference for the second case was scheduled for Wednesday, too.