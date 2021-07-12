A Manistee man was found guilty on on two counts in a seven-count allegation that marked a return of jury trials in 51st Circuit Court earlier this month.
Chris Bernard Hansen of Manistee was found guilty of felony fourth degree fleeing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving on July 2 by the jury in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Hansen was found not guilty by the jury on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).
Hansen was charged following an incident in June 2020. Deputies responded to a call of an alleged assault and found Hansen driving west on U.S. 10 at the Ludington city limits. A chase ensued to near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
Hansen will be sentenced on the charges he was found guilty of on Sept. 7.