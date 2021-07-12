A Manistee man was found guilty on on two counts in a seven-count allegation that marked a return of jury trials in 51st Circuit Court earlier this month.

Chris Bernard Hansen of Manistee was found guilty of felony fourth degree fleeing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving on July 2 by the jury in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski.

Hansen was found not guilty by the jury on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

Hansen was charged following an incident in June 2020. Deputies responded to a call of an alleged assault and found Hansen driving west on U.S. 10 at the Ludington city limits. A chase ensued to near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.

Hansen will be sentenced on the charges he was found guilty of on Sept. 7.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

