A Manistee man, who told the court that he had basically spent his whole life in prison, will be going back there following proceedings in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Chris Bernard Hansen, 65, was sentenced to 14 months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for fleeing and eluding a police officer, fourth degree.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced him to time already served in the Mason County Jail on a charge or reckless driving.
The charges were in connection with a June 23, 2020, incident. Mason County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of an assault in the Meijer store parking lot at 5:24 a.m. that morning.
Instead they found Hansen driving west on U.S. 10 with no lights on. He then led police on a chase into downtown Ludington where speeds of 60-65 mph in downtown were reached.
He had originally been charged with seven counts following the incident, but was found not guilty during a jury trial of three of those including three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Two charges were dismissed at the time of his sentencing Tuesday. Those charges were failing to stop at a property damage accident.
The charges that were dismissed stemmed from an incident at Meijer. Initial information stated that Hansen drove his truck around a vehicle with three people in it. Law enforcement had said following the incident that Hansen drove his F-150 pickup around a Chevrolet passenger car three times in an effort to strike the vehicle before ramming into it. Each time the driver of the car took evasive action to avoid the collisions but could not.
Hansen has been held in the Mason County Jail on a parole detainer stemming from a 1980 conviction for second degree murder.