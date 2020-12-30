A Manistee man was sentenced earlier this month in 51st Circuit Court to discretionary jail time, probation and fines, costs and fees for guilty pleas for drug possession.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Matthew Bryan Ropp, 36, of Manistee, to 12 months of jail with credit for two days for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and use of a non-narcotic substance. Ropp also received 93 days of jail with credit for two days on a charge of operating while impaired.
All of the jail terms were at the court’s discretion. The sentences were to run concurrently.
The total amount in fines, costs and fees sentenced was $933 including $25 in restitution. Ropp also was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
A second count of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, a count of possession of a controlled substance — LSD and a count of operating under the influence of liquor/per se were all dismissed without prejudice.
Holland man sentenced in breaking, entering case
Sniegowski sentenced a Holland man in mid-November on a guilty plea of breaking and entering from a vehicle less than $200.
Jeremy Alan Dezeeuw, 47, of Holland, was sentenced in the case in 51st Circuit Court on Nov. 13. He received 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, and he was ordered to pay $325 in fines, costs and fees.