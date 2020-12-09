A Manistee man was sentenced to time served, probation and fines and costs on guilty pleas of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence arising from a pair of incidents, one on March 4 and the other on July 14.
Kevin Allan Fitch of Manistee received his sentence during hearings via the video-conference application Zoom in 51st Circuit Court Tueasday afternoon. Fitch, after the second incident, served 94 days in jail. He received credit for those days served in the sentences that run concurrently.
For the felonious assault, Judge Susan Sniegowski also sentenced Fitch to 12 months of jail at the court’s discretion. Overall, Fitch will have to pay $783 in fines and costs in addition to a $30 per month supervision fee.
The plea agreement called for charges of interfering with an electronic device and felonious assault to be dismissed.
“What is of concern is the defendant committed not only the first offense, but the second offense while he was out on bond for the first offense,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola before the sentenced was imposed.
Fitch’s attorney, Doug Stevenson said Fitch has not been charged with anything since.
“He has served a total of 94 days on this particular matter. Since that time, we haven’t seen him. That’s a good thing, obviously,” Stevenson said.