A Manistee man thanked Judge Susan K. Sniegowski for giving him a “second chance” Tuesday as he was sentenced to probation and jail time on a drug possession charge.
“My heart bleeds for him,” John Beach’s attorney, Vincent M. Farougi, told the 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Beach, 44, of 384 Second St., was before Sniegowski on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams.
“Frankly, with what this man has gone through in his life, I’m surprised he’s doing as well as he is,” Farougi of Plymouth, told the court via Zoom Conferencing. “His father is serving life in prison for a 1982 murder. That happened when John was only 6 years old. He was born to a single mother who was homeless, living on the streets.
“The emotional, physical and sexual abuse this man has gone through is just horrendous. He suffered this at the hands of his biological parents and his foster family, too.
“I can’t believe that he is holding things together,” Farougi said. “I think most people would have thrown the towel in by this time. He’s a good guy. He’s not mean or nasty. He was respectful of the police at the time of his arrest. Jail is just not appropriate for this man. He needs therapy.”
“I am willing to give day for day credit to Mr. Beach if he would be enrolled in an inpatient program,” the judge said. “You would need to be directly discharged from the jail to the program in order for that to work.”
The judge noted that it was 10 years since Beach had been in any kind of trouble.
“And none of the previous issues were committed when you were on bond or probation,” she added. “There were no issues or added charges at those times.”
She sentenced Beach to 18 months probation and one year in jail. In regard to the jail time she ordered that 60 days be served immediately beginning at 8 p.m., Friday. He was given credit for two days already served. He was ordered to pay $1,138 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees. The sentencing guidelines in the case call for a term of 0-11 months incarceration.
“I want to apologize to the ones who I have hurt and ask for forgiveness. I thank the court for giving me a second chance and please let me get some help,” Beach said.