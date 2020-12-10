A 36-year-old Manistee man was sentenced to probation and jail time served on three charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Ropp pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to charges of possession of heroin, 25 grams or less; use of fentanyl and impaired driving after his arrest on Aug. 21. Three other charges were dismissed against him at the sentencing Tuesday.
On the possession of heroin charge, he received a term of one year in jail with one day to be served up front and was given credit for one day already served. He was also placed on probation for one year and an alcohol monitoring system.
On the use of fentanyl charge, he was sentenced to one year in jail, with two days to be served up front and was given credit for two days already served.
On the impaired driving charge he was sentenced to 93 days in jail which will be held at the court’s discretion. All the jail time was ordered to be concurrent and the discretionary jail time can be imposed by the court if he violates his probation. He was ordered to pay $798 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees. The guidelines on the charges are 0-9 months.
Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said these were the first felony counts Ropp had been charged with but noted that he had five prior misdemeanor charges.
“I know you have physical ailments Mr. Ropp, and part of your problem is abusing prescription medication,” he added. “You need to get a grip of your abuse of these meds and get yourself clean.”
Tracie Dinehart, defense attorney, told the court that since his arrest, Ropp had enrolled in a substance abuse program and that he has continued to be sober.
“He’s getting help in monitoring his prescription use and he is committed to sobriety.
“I’m encouraged by the steps you have taken,” Judge Sniegowski said in rendering her sentence.
The charges that were dismissed Tuesday included a charge of possession of cocaine, 50 grams or less; possession of a controlled substance; and a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, per se.