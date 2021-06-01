A 40-year Manistee woman was sentenced to jail time served and probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Samatha Lynn Leahy was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Jan. 21 on U.S. 10 near Stephens Road in Custer Township. During the investigation at the traffic stop deputies found a baggie with a small amount of meth in it, which was in her purse.
Judge Susan K.Sniegowski sentenced Leahy to 18 months probation and jail time for that of time served, one day. She was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow the guidelines as part of the sentence.
Leahy was ordered to pay $858 in fines, costs, and court fee as well as $30 per month monitoring fee.