A first time offender charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines was given probation by Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court. Proceedings were held via Zoom amid concerns for COVID-19.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said the defendant, Amber Jean Sanders, 27, of Manistee, made poor decisions and that is what got her into trouble in the first place.
“I think this needs to be a principal part of her rehabilitation,” the prosecutor continued.
Kreinbrink said that Sanders and another person made almost daily trips to Saginaw with her three minor children in the car to buy the drugs. When Sanders was apprehended, she had more than 6 grams of drugs in her possession. But Kreinbrink added that Sanders had no prior criminal history and was not a user of drugs or alcohol.
“Amber just has poor taste in men is what this boils down to,” defense attorney Al Swanson said. “This is how she got into this situation was because of an abusive boyfriend. But she has distanced herself from him, is living with her parents and has a full time job at FloraCraft. She is seeking counseling.”
Judge Sniegowski sentenced her to two years probation and ordered her to pay $658 in fines, costs, restitution and a $30 per month monitoring fee.
“I’m encouraged by the steps you have taken already to improve yourself and your situation,” the judge told Sanders. “If you abide by the terms of your probation, I think you will do well.”