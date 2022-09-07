It took less than two hours Wednesday to seat the eight-woman, four-man jury in the opening day of the 51st Circuit Court trial of Joseph Benjamin Terhaar.
Terhaar, 36, is charged with manufacture/delivery of methamphetamines. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. As a result of the same traffic stop that ended with his arrest on the felony charge, Terhaar was charged with the misdemeanor traffic offenses of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unlawful use of a license plate.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand called three witnesses to testify, Ashley Siegel, defense attorney, called one witness to finish out the first day of the trial. The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
First on the witness stand Wednesday was Susan Isley, controller of the substance abuse testing lab at the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Rockford.
Isley testified as an expert witness that the substances brought to the lab by Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy was indeed methamphetamines. Isley has worked as a civilian employee at the state police lab for 29 years and said she handles about 1,200 cases a year.
Isley said two small baggies were brought to her, one containing about 0.1 gram and another containing about 7 grams of methamphetamines.
Murphy testified as to the facts of the traffic stop, made on Sept. 22, 2021, in the City of Scottville. Murphy had the intention of stopping Terhaar because he was aware there was a valid arrest warrant from Manistee County on him. In placing him under arrest and patting him down before he placed him in the patrol car, Murphy found a small baggie in his front shirt pocket containing a white crystal-like substance. He also found a large amount of cash, about $890, in that pocket.
Murphy said he explained to Terhaar that his truck would have to be impounded. Murphy said he went to look at the inside of the truck and found another larger bag containing the same white crystal-like substance, along with a glass pipe.
“It was right in plain sight in the cup holder,” Murphy said. “And I also found a cell phone on the passenger seat of the vehicle.”
Murphy said after obtaining a search warrant for the phone he took it to Detective Jacob Miller, a member of the Sheriff’s State Chief’s of Enforcement Narcotic Team or SSCENT. Miller said he has a lab housed at the Ludington Police Department building and explained that he was well skilled in digital forensics. It was his minor in college, to go along with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Miller followed Murphy on the witnesses stand. He testified that he and Murphy read Instant Messenger texts from more than one person wanting to know if Terhaar had any methamphetamines to sell, how much it would be and when they could get it.
It was noted that there were just days of the week and times as to when the messages were sent. There was no date given on the texts.
When asked by Hand what conclusions he came to about the amount of drugs found to be in Terhaar’s possession, as well as the text messages on his phone, he said he felt it was someone selling drugs and that it was not all for Terhaar’s personal use.
Under cross-examination, Siegel questioned whether the messages could be older and not necessarily from the week that Terhaar was arrested. She also had Miller scroll through other messages from people where they were talking about selling different items, like tires, a lawn mower and the like.
Miller also testified that it has been his experience that one gram of the drug would equal about 5 to 10 doses of methamphetamines, with the average user using about three times per day. He estimated that 7 grams would yield about 35-70 doses.
Siegel called Stephen Tiele to the stand. Tiele works for the Grand Rapids Red Project in Grand Rapids and its satellite location in Muskegon. The project is dedicated to improving health and reducing risk. He is also executive director of the Lifeline Project in Muskegon.
He explained both organizations were alike in that they offered recovering addicts a shoulder to lean as they worked their way through recovery. Tiele, who is a peer recovery coach for both organization, was also himself a drug user for 15 years. Six of those years he said he used meth daily.
Tiele, who has been clean for almost eight years, said he sometimes talks to up to 20 people a day and explained that he keeps track of his client’s usage and amount to understand if they are making progress.
“We also use that as feedback on us, to know whether we’re doing a good job or not.”
He added that at his worst when he was using drugs he could use up to a gram and a half of meth in one day.
“Long time users can use up to three grams a day,” he said.