The Manton man who was charged with being responsible for a crash that claimed the lives of a Scottville couple and their unborn child could face up to five consecutive sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole after he appeared in 51st Circuit Court Friday to enter a plea to those charges.
David Wellington, 29, entered pleas of no contest to six charges before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. A plea of no contest means that Wellington neither confirms or denies the charges against him. A plea of no contest also means that he loses the right to appeal the sentence.
Wellington was originally charged with seven counts in connection with the March 1, 2021 accident that occurred on U.S. 10 near Weaver Road. As part of the plea agreement reached in the case the court added two additional counts of one count each for the adults killed. That charge was homicide/manslaughter, statutory short form.
The other charges against Wellington are homicide/murder/second degree; operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts; pregnant individual/operating under the influence of alcohol causing miscarriage or death; and two misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment and not having a license or having multiple operator’s licenses.
Wellington ended up pleading no contest to two counts of operating while under the influence of intoxicants causing death; drunken driving causing the miscarriage or death of an unborn child; and two counts of homicide/manslaughter/ statutory short form as well as being a habitual offender, fourth offense. The fourth offense notice increases the maximum penalty on the charges of up to life in prison or a term of years to be determined.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she had been in contact with the victims families throughout the process.
“They were happy with the agreement that was reached,” she said.
Three of the members of the families affected by the accident were present for the hearing Friday. They did not wish to speak to the Daily News.
Horia Neagos, the second defense attorney to be appointed for Wellington, said that throughout his time as Wellington’s attorney, the defendant wanted to take responsibility for what had happened.
“He did not want to put the families through a trial,” Neagos said.
The trial was set to begin Monday and was scheduled to last the entire week.
For each charge that Wellington pleaded to Friday that caused death, plus the habitual offender, fourth offense notice, he will be facing life in prison.
Judge Sniegowski said the sentences would be consecutive.
In substantiation of the added count of habitual offender, fourth offense, the court asked Wellington if three the prior convictions that showed on his record were correct. Those charges ranged from criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, to gross indecency and larceny in a building. Those offenses did not take place in Mason County and occurred between 2015 and 2019.
Wellington said those charges were correct.
The judge also used information from the police report, the medical examiner’s report and the results from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.
She added that his blood alcohol content, which was taken two hours after the accident, was 0.116. At the time of the collision speeds have been estimated to be as high at 95 mph to as low as 73 mph.
Wellington will be sentenced Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail in lieu of posting $500,000 cash or surety bond.