A Mason County man who appealed his jury conviction of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer had his conviction confirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals, the court stated in a filing Thursday.
Robb Ray Dodson of Fountain was found guilty of the crime in February 2020. The original incident occurred on Feb. 13, 2019, where he injured Sgt. John Balowski during an incident outside the Dollar General in Walhalla. In June 2020, he was sentenced to a year of probation and a year of discretionary jail.
One of the reasons for the appeal was that Dodson believed the trial court should have approved his motion to dismiss the charges because Balowski lacked reasonable suspicion to detain Dodson, but Michigan Appeals Court justices Christopher M. Murray and Colleen A. O’Brien disagreed. Dodson also appealed the circuit court’s ruling that a prior incident in Dearborn that involving Balowski was inadmissible. There also was an appeal that there was insufficient evidence to convict him.
Justices Murray and O’Brien stated that Balowski had a reasonable suspicion to seize Dodson, they wrote.
“Despite Sgt. Balowski telling the defendant that he was being detained prior to grabbing him, the defendant refused to submit to the sergeant’s show of authority,” Murray and O’Brien wrote. “Thus, contrary to the defendant’s argument on appeal, (he) was not seized until Sgt. Balowski ‘actually laid hands on’ (him).”
The court confirmed that it was reasonable for Balowski to assume Dodson was leaving when he opened the door of his vehicle and put the keys in the ignition.
Dodson had his nephew with him; the child’s mother, Dana Hull, wanted him back. Dodson told Balowski “that he was not going to return the child and he wanted to talk to (Child Protective Services) Agent (Aaron) Sailor.”
“We conclude that Sgt. Balowski had reasonable suspicion to detain defendant, and so defendant did not have the right to resist the detention,” Murray and O’Brien wrote. “Accordingly, the trial court did not err by denying defendant’s motion to dismiss.”
The court also disagreed with Dodson’s assertion that the circuit court was wrong in not admitting the prior incident that involved Balowski when he was part of the Dearborn Police Department.
In that incident, an individual had trouble with a bicycle lock, a limited understanding of English and a mental illness and the individual resisted Balowski’s attempt to pat him down for weapons, leading to Balowski striking the individual.
“In this case, there was no concern about whether the defendant was armed and needed to be patted down, nor was there an issue with defendant not understanding the situation,” Murray and O’Brien wrote. “Defendant clearly understood what was happening, and he deliberately ignored Sgt. Balowski while the sergeant was attempting the safe return of Hull’s child to her.”
The appeals court also disagreed with Dodson’s assertion that there was insufficient evidence for the conviction. The argument by Dodson was that Balowski did not have reasonable suspicion to detain him.
But, Balowski testified that Hull predicted difficulty in recovering the child from Dodson. Because of that information, Balowski testified that he believed Dodson would not turn the child over and might engage in “barricading himself in his home with the child, absconding with the child or even using the child in ‘some sort of hostage situation.’ Both Sgt. Balowski and Deputy Hildegardo Hinojosa testified that defendant ignored Sgt. Balowski’s requests and demands to stay until they resolved whether defendant would return Hull’s child to her, and instead returned to his truck.”
Dodson also argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer. But Balowski testified to the injuries he sustained from the encounter. The doctor who treated Balowski testified, and Murray and O’Brien disagreed that there was a lack of evidence.
Justice Michael J. Kelly dissented, writing that the court’s failure to grant the dismissal was “outside the range of principled outcomes and thereby constituted an abuse of discretion.”
Kelly wrote that neither Balowski’s testimony nor the court specifically articulated what crime Dodson was suspected of engaging in.
“It is appropriate to demand that the officer’s inferences are reasonable, drawn from facts articulated on the record, and ultimately lead toward conduct that is actually criminal,” he wrote. “I do not believe that standard has been met in this case.”
Kelly also disagreed with majority’s determination that Balowski had reasonable suspicion of criminal conduct at the time he grabbed Dodson.
“I do not believe that it was reasonable to suspect the defendant of current or future conduct that was actually criminal,” Kelly wrote.