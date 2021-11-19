A Midland man was sentenced to probation and to pay fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of drug possession in 51st Circuit Court.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Daniel Lee McClure, 35, to 24 months of probation. He also must pay $726 in fines and costs. McClure was also given credit for the two days of jail he spent.
McClure pleaded guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance — analogues on July 15. The conviction is the result of an incident investigated by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) with a March 16 arrest.