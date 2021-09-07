A Montague man who admitted to the court that he shot a dog in the head last December received his sentence Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Eric James Woods, 37, was sentenced to one year of probation and to complete 100 hours of community service within that year by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski on a charge of attempting to kill/torture an animal. He was also sentenced to one day in jail but was given credit for a day already served.
The judge also ordered that Woods may not own any animals.
Woods’ attorney, Jason Kolkema, said that Woods’ wife owns a cat and a dog and asked if that order included her pets as well. The judge indicated that it did, despite an argument from Kolkema.
Woods had originally been charged with killing/torturing an animal, a felony firearms charge and a charge of attempting to kill/torture an animal.
The dog that he shot was a Chihuahua-Pekingese mix and belonged to his mother-in-law. He shot the dog in the head after it nipped at his child.
Woods was arrested by Mason County Sheriff deputies on Dec. 19, 2020, at a Riverton Township residence after the incident was reported via a 911 call.
The prosecution had agreed with the recommendation made by the probation/parole report that he serve 500 hours of community service.
“I don’t think it could ever be too much for someone to complete who has done something like this,” Beth Hand, assistant prosecuting attorney said. “What if he’s around another animal that’s misbehaving or making noise. Is he going to shoot them, too?”
Kolkema argued that 500 hours would equal 12 weeks of working every day.
“He has a job with no problems and he does not have a prior record and he doesn’t use drugs or drink,” Kolkema added. “That dog has a history of nipping at kids.”